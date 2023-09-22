ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Nearly seven years after the homicides of a boyfriend and girlfriend, two suspects have been arrested.

Jaime Klein was stabbed to death in 2016. Nearly seven years later, two suspects have been charged in connection to the killings of Jaime and her boyfriend, Anton Moore.

On Oct. 19, 2016, Jaime Klein and Anton Moore were found dead in their respective homes in New Haven and Fort Wayne. New Haven Police were dispatched to a home on Hartzell Road for a possible death investigation. Officers at the scene found Klein, and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Minutes later, Fort Wayne Police were dispatched to the 6600 block of Fairfield Avenue, where Anton Moore was also found dead.

The coroner ruled both their deaths homicides. After speaking with witnesses, it was revealed Klein and Moore were in a relationship.

According to a release Friday, investigators in New Haven and Fort Wayne have been working on the cases following leads, gathering evidence and looking for witnesses.

According to the release, new information gathered by New Haven detectives led to the arrest of two suspects, 40-year-old Gregory Allen Robinson and 40-year-old Priya Lynntoyia Whitt. Robinson is charged with two counts of murder, and Whitt is charged with two counts of aiding in murder.

Gregory Robinson Priya Whitt

Klein was 30 when she was killed, and the coroner determined she had been stabbed multiple times. It was reportedly New Haven’s first homicide in 20 years. Moore was found in a ditch, and he had been shot.

The two suspects were booked into jail Friday morning and are being held without bond.