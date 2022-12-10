MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two Charlotte men are facing charges after police said the duo stole two Apple watches, valued at more than $1,500, from a Mooresville Target.

The theft happened on Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Target located at 594 River Highway in Mooresville.

Authorities said one of the suspects took the two Apple watches, valued at $1,599.98, from a store employee and then fled from the Target to a car waiting outside.

Mooresville Police was able to identify the suspect vehicle and pull the vehicle over as it tried to flee from the Target.

One suspect got out of the vehicle and tried to run away, but was taken into custody following a brief chase, police said.

Kenneth Deangelo Foard, 36, of Charlotte, was charged with common law robbery; resisting, delaying, and obstructing an officer; and felony larceny.

Tony Williams, 31, of Charlotte, was charged with felony conspiracy; aiding and abetting in common law robbery; and resisting, delaying, and obstructing an officer.

Both suspects were taken to the Iredell County Jail.

Foard has been issued a $40,000 secured bond, police said.