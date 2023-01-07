CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County deputies announced Friday that they have arrested two people after a robbery in a church parking lot.

On Dec. 26, deputies said they were called to Putnam Friends Church in Carthage in reference to a robbery.

When they arrived, they said a man told them he had been robbed at gunpoint after traveling from Asheboro, North Carolina to meet an acquaintance.

The man said when he got to the church, he saw a car approach and two people got out with a gun, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

It said the two people took cash and a pair of shoes from the man before driving away.

The next day, deputies said they arrested 20-year-old Zoe Elizabeth Thornton and 18-year-old Qua-Mek Antwain McCrimmon, both of Asheboro.

Each of them were charged with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

They were taken to the Moore County Detention Center under a $30,000 secured bond pending a first court appearance.

They are both scheduled to appear in court Thursday.