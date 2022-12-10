FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man and a woman were arrested and charged with sex crimes involving a minor, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Casey Legrand Pollard, 47, and Rhonda Penny Huth, 46, both of Coward, were arrested on Tuesday, deputies said. Pollard was charged with criminal sexual conduct involving a minor and Huth was charged with the unlawful neglect of a child, booking records show.

Between Oct. 18, 2020, and Oct. 18, 2021, Pollard allegedly engaged in the nonconsensual touching of a minor, according to the sheriff’s office.

Huth was released Wednesday from the Florence County Detention Center on a $10,000 surety bond, deputies said. Pollard was released Thursday after posting a $15,000 surety bond.

Due to the nature of the case, no further details were available.