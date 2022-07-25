GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An 18-month-old child is in stable condition after accidentally eating heroin over the weekend in Macomb County.

According to the Metro Detroit District of Michigan State Police, the incident happened Saturday morning. A trooper on patrol in Roseville was flagged down by a woman who said her child had stopped breathing.

The trooper called for an ambulance and backup and was able to get the baby breathing again with a chest rub.

Shortly after, the trooper discovered the mother had several packets of powdered heroin. He administered a dose of Narcan and that helped the child’s breathing improve even more.

The child was rushed to a nearby hospital and checked into the pediatric intensive care unit. The girl was listed in critical condition on Saturday but has since been upgraded to stable.

The mother and a 3-year-old child were also brought to the hospital. The 3-year-old was given a health check and held at the hospital to be transferred to Child Protective Services.

The mother was transferred to Macomb County Jail but brought back to a hospital after complaining of other medical problems. The prosecutor’s office is still investigating to decide whether she will face criminal charges and which charges she may face.