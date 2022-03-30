BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – 12 people have been charged in a copper wire theft ring in Buncombe County.

According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, during a months-long investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies, deputies learned that 12 people were stealing copper communication wire in Buncombe County and selling it to scrap yards across western North Carolina.

After developing leads, the sheriff’s office executed six search warrants on Western North Carolina area scrap yards in addition to homes, vehicles and cell phones during this investigation.

The sheriff’s office said a total of 169 criminal charges have been filed so far in relation to these thefts.

The following individuals have been charged by the sheriff’s office in connection with the theft ring:

Nathaniel Bruce Scott Styles, of Candler, is charged with:

8 counts of felony larceny

9 counts of felony conspiracy

11 counts of injury to utility wires

9 counts of injury to property while obtaining nonferrous metal

1 count of possession of methamphetamine

Amanda Diane Bailey, of Candler, is charged with:

5 counts of felony conspiracy

3 counts of injury to utility wire

2 counts of injury to property while obtaining nonferrous metal

1 count of felony larceny

1 count of aiding and abetting felony larceny

1 count of possession of methamphetamine

Samuel Nathan Mortier, of Candler, is charged with:

1 count of felony larceny

7 counts of felony conspiracy,

4 counts of felony injury to property while obtaining nonferrous metal,

4 counts of felony injury to utility wire,

1 count of felony obtaining property by false pretense

Michael Joel Ingle, of Candler, is charged with:

10 counts of felony conspiracy

7 counts of felony injury to property while obtaining nonferrous metal

6 counts of felony injury to utility wire

1 count of felony obtaining property by false pretense

Carahlynn Jordon Thomas, of Weaverville, is charged with:

obtaining property by false pretense

felony conspiracy to obtain property by false pretenses

Kendra Mae Akins, of Candler, is charged with:

3 counts of obtaining property by false pretenses

Brandon Wayne Wilson, of Candler, is charged with:

6 counts of felony conspiracy

4 counts of injury to property while obtaining nonferrous metal.

3 counts of injury to utility wire

1 count of felony larceny

Bryan Douglas McAninch, of Candler, is charged with:

felony possession of stolen goods

obtaining property by false pretenses

misdemeanor possession of stolen goods

Edward Lemuel Hoglen, of Candler, is charged with:

2 counts of felony larceny

3 counts of felony conspiracy

2 counts of injury to property while obtaining nonferrous metal

2 counts of injury to utility wire

Thomas Edward Pitts, of Candler, is charged with:

1 count of felony possession of stolen property

1 count of felony larceny

3 counts of felony conspiracy

1 count of injury to property while obtaining nonferrous metal

1 count of injury to utility wires

Tommy Presten Akins, of Candler, is charged with:

possession of a stolen motor vehicle

6 counts of felony conspiracy

3 counts of felony larceny

2 counts of injury to property while obtaining nonferrous metal

5 counts of injury to utility wire

Danny Mack Akins Jr. of Candler is charged with:

9 counts of felony conspiracy

4 counts of felony larceny

3 counts of injury to property while obtaining nonferrous metal.

6 counts of injury to utility wire

Danny Mack Akins Jr. faces additional charges not related to the copper wire theft that include felony flee to elude, driving while license revoked, and careless and reckless driving.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Danny Mack Akins Jr. or Tommy Presten Akins is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670.