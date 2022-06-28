BANGKOK, Thailand (WGHP) — Two women were arrested when investigators allegedly found more than 100 wild animals hidden inside their suitcases at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand.

On Monday, an X-ray machine at the airport revealed that there were “two suspicious objects” in the bags, According to the Thailand Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation.

The suspects, 38-year-old Nithya Riaja and 24-year-old Zakia Sultana Eb Rahim, of India, reportedly cooperated with a search of their luggage. They were attempting to fly to Chennai, India, on Thai Airways.

Inside the bags, investigators found two white hedgehogs, two armadillos, 35 turtles, 50 lizards and 20 snakes, adding up to a total of 109 animals.

The two were arrested, and the animals were confiscated.