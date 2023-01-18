KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people were charged on Tuesday after Knoxville Police say a drag race on Magnolia Avenue led to a collision with a third vehicle, killing that driver and critically injuring a 5-year-old and an 11-year old.

Trinity Clark, 21 and Tra’Shawn Glass, 20, of Knoxville are charged with felony reckless endangerment and drag racing charges. Clark is in custody, Glass is hospitalized with injuries sustained in the crash but will be taken into custody once he is released, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland.

Tra’Shawn Glass Trinity Clark

According to Erland, Clark and Glass were racing an orange Dodge Charger and a red Dodge Charger on E. Magnolia Avenue when both ran a red light at Magnolia Avenue and Milligan Street. The cars collided with a white Ford Explorer not involved in the racing, killing the driver and seriously injuring two young children.

The impact of the crash forced an orange Charger into an occupied building. No one inside was injured.

Erland said the driver of the white Ford Explorer was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Five others were injured, including the children who were remain hospitalized in critical condition.

Debris is left on the street of E. Magnolia Avenue near Milligan Street on Jan. 17. (Courtesy of Knoxville Police Department)

Crews are on the scene of a crash on E. Magnolia Avenue that caused severe injuries to the people involved. (Courtesy of Knoxville Police Department)

A damaged car is shown after a crash on E. Magnolia Avenue near Milligan Street, Jan. 17. (Courtesy of Knoxville Police Department)

More charges are pending against Glass and Clark, Erland said. The investigation is ongoing.

Editor’s Note: The story has been updated with additional information.