GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Crime Stoppers is increasing the reward in an unsolved homicide case.

On June 16, 2007 around 3 a.m., Preston Matthew Angelo was shot in the chest and died at Moses Cone Hospital.

Crime Stoppers announced on Thursday that an additional $5,000 dollars is being offered in reward money for information about Preston’s death, bringing the total amount to $10,000.

Anyone who knows anything about this homicide or any other unsolved homicides is asked to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.