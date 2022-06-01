LINVILLE, FALLS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Rescue crews searched near the Linville Falls area Tuesday for a missing Charlotte woman last seen on May 17, officials said.

According to Burke County Search and Rescue, crews were off Old NC 105 searching for clues about the location of Frances Collett Apperson.

Apperson, who was first reported missing from her home on North Course Drive in Charlotte, was last spotted in the area of Sugar Mountain in Avery County, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police reported last week.

Authorities on Tuesday said they used a drone to search secluded areas around Linville Falls. Ground crews searched along the Plunge Basin trail, overlooks and beyond.

Apperson, 67, is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds. She has brown shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said Apperson is deaf and communicating with her may be difficult.

Anyone who knows of her whereabouts or was in the area of Linville Falls or the Linville Information Cabin on May 17 and has any information is asked to call 911.