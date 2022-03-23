CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A kitchen fire reported Wednesday afternoon at Charlotte Douglas International Airport has been ‘contained’ and crews are getting ready to purge the smoke, airport authorities confirmed.

“We are working with fire officials and partners to resume full service,” CLT Airport said.

Multiple fire engines could be seen outside the departure and arrivals terminal Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities said the kitchen fire occurred in the atrium area. Passengers were safely removed from the atrium area to the concourses, airport officials said.

The roadway in front of the Terminal was closed to traffic for emergency crews.

Scene of the fire at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport

Arrivals and departures continue, airport officials said. Local arriving passengers were temporarily not allowed into the Terminal Wednesday afternoon.

There are no mentions of any injuries. Witnesses told QCN hundreds of travelers could be seen outside the airport. One woman, who was working at the airport Burger King, could be seen shouting that the fire reportedly started there before someone took her away.