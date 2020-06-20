Crews remove Confederate monuments in downtown Raleigh after protest

RALEIGH, N.C. — Crews removed two Confederate monuments in downtown Raleigh outside the State Capitol on Saturday following a protest last night, WRAL reports.

The Women of the Confederacy Monument in downtown Raleigh and a statue of Entry Lawson Wyatt were both removed around 11 a.m. by construction crews.

The statues were lifted off of their base and put into flat bed trucks.

A group of protesters pulled down two Confederate statues in downtown Raleigh Friday evening, WNCN reports.

Ropes were tied around two smaller statues that are part of the monument that includes a larger statue at the top. The statue is located at Salisbury and Hillsborough streets.

Around 7:30 p.m., several people tried to pull down the smaller statues using ropes but officers at the scene fought with the protesters to stop them.

By 8 p.m., the crowd was still at the scene, but more officers appeared at the scene. Police were trying to take down the ropes around 8:15 p.m.

Just after 9 p.m., protesters again climbed the statues, put a strap around each, and pulled them down.

Both were taken down within a few minutes of each other.

The group moved shortly after. The protesters tried to hang the statues from the Salisbury and Hargett street signs. They began to disperse just before 9:45 p.m. as rain moved through the area.