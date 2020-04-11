Crews recover body of 17-year-old missing swimmer in North Myrtle Beach

Crews searching for man in the ocean in North Myrtle Beach (WBTW)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The coroner has identified a 17-year-old as the missing swimmer in North Myrtle Beach.

Christian Jimenez was recovered by North Myrtle Beach Public Safety near 46th Avenue North just after 3 p.m. Friday, according to Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.

Jimenez entered the ocean near 14th Avenue South. He traveled about 4.5 mile north.

The drowning is ruled accidental, Fowler said.

Jimenez lived in the North Myrtle Beach, Little River area.

North Myrtle Beach Public Safety is investigating this incident