Crews put out industrial fire on Northwest Boulevard in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A fire at a Winston-Salem business is under control thanks to Winston-Salem fire crews.
At 10:18 a.m. Wednesday, the Winston-Salem Fire Department posted video to twitter of an industrial fire on Northwest Boulevard.
At 11:35 a.m., crews said the fire was under control.
The fire was reportedly caused by a cloth drying machine that was in use.
Fire crews have since left the scene.
