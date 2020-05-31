Crews put out fire at Mattress Firm on Lawndale Drive in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Mattress Firm on Lawndale Drive caught fire overnight.

Crews worked to put the fire out and were back on the scene to tackle hotspots around 10:30 a.m.

A spokesperson for the Greensboro Fire Department tells FOX8 they believe vandalism caused the fire, and the walls are so damaged that they fear the building could crumble.

Lawndale Avenue between Bluemont Drive and Liberty Drive was closed due to the fire investigation around 6 a.m. During the investigation, Markland Drive between Battleground and Lawndale Avenue was also closed.