Crews put out fire at Lindsay Manor apartments in Kernersville; all inside escape safely

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Everyone inside a Kernersville apartment made it out unscathed after a fire started in the home, according to the Kernersville Fire Department.

At about 8:26 a.m. Sunday, crews responded to an apartment fire on the 400 block of Lindsay Manor Court.

The first engine arrived within a few minutes and found smoke showing from the apartment building.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control by 8:41 a.m.

The fire department says only one apartment unit was affected, and everyone inside was able to get out safely.