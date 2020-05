GREENSBORO, N.C. — Crews are on scene Monday at a water main break and gas leak on Country Club Road in Greenbsoro.

Greensboro Assistant Fire Chief Brad Smith tells FOX8 that at 10:01 a.m. at 820 Country Club Road, a tree fell and hit a gas line causing a leak. No one was injured.

While water resources workers were on scene, they breached a water line while trying to move the tree.