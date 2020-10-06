Photo shows curtain of flame atop Summerfield home; 1 person missing, firefighters say

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — A house fire in Summerfield kept firefighters on scene for several hours, according to Guilford Metro.

At about 3:47 a.m. Tuesday, crews responded to a fire at a home on the 6800 block of Fegan Road in Summerfield. They came to the scene to find a fully-involved fire with flames coming through the roof.

Crews say it is still an active scene, and firefighters are addressing hot spots. (Submitted photo)

One person, who is the only resident of the home, has not been accounted for.

As of about 8:45 a.m., crews were still on scene and addressing hot spots.

Summerfield Fire Chief Chris Johnson said it was a two-alarm house fire.

They received help from about 10 different districts, a necessary measure due to the fact that there are no fire hydrants or water supplies in the area.

The North Carolina Fire Marshal’s Office is also heading to the scene to help the Guilford County Fire Marshal’s Office investigate.

The sheriff’s office has the area blocked off.

No word on whether or not anyone was injured. Firefighters are working to determine where the fire started, but foul play is not suspected.