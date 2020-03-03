Crews on scene at AMC movie theater in Winston-Salem after carbon dioxide leak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Crews are ventilating an AMC movie theater after a carbon dioxide leak, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

At about 12:31 p.m., the fire department tweeted video from the scene of what they called a "hazardous materials incident" at 4510 Kestermill Road.

A hazardous materials team responded to mitigate a carbon dioxide leak.

The leak has since been secured, and crews are ventilating the building, trying to reduce the levels of carbon dioxide.

One employee was treated for exposure on scene by Forsyth County EMS and released.