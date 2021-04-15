Crews find ‘heavy smoke and fire’ at Lexington home; ‘Thankfully, the neighbors saw and reported the fire when they did’

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Lexington home went up in flames overnight, and fire crews say it was caught just in time, according to the Lexington Fire Department.

“Thankfully, the neighbors saw and reported the fire when they did, or it would likely have been

much worse,” the fire department said in a news release.

At about 10:57 p.m. Wednesday, crews responded to a fire at a vacant house on the 500 block of Cotton Grove Road.

The first to arrive saw “heavy smoke and fire” coming from the home, the fire department said.

Teams quickly began working to put out the flames and searching for any possible people inside.

Neighbors told the fire department that the house was supposed to be vacant and utilities were not connected.

Even though the owner did not intend for anyone to be living in the house, the neighbors said some people had been staying in it without permission.

No one was found inside.