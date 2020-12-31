Crews face second fire in 2 months at old Kern Street School in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Crews are responding to a multi-alarm fire at Old Kern Street School in Thomasville.
The Thomasville Fire Department is on scene working to put out the flames.
FOX8 is working to gather more information.
Just last month, the fire department was called to the old Kern Street School at about 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 2 and arrived on the scene to find smoke pouring out of the building.
Firefighters spent about 30 minutes working to contain the fire.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- Winston-Salem man wins $1 million Powerball prize just days before the new year
- Walmart launches investigation after groceries ordered by nurse sick with COVID stolen by driver
- Charges upgraded for pair in death of NC boy found covered ‘head to toe in bruises’
- Man accused of leading Randolph County deputies on chase while impaired, repeatedly trying to spit on deputies
- Groceries ordered by nurse sick with COVID stolen by driver; Walmart refuses refund