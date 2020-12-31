Crews face second fire in 2 months at old Kern Street School in Thomasville (Keith Hale/WGHP)

Crews face second fire in 2 months at old Kern Street School in Thomasville (Keith Hale/WGHP)

Crews face second fire in 2 months at old Kern Street School in Thomasville (Keith Hale/WGHP)

Crews face second fire in 2 months at old Kern Street School in Thomasville (Keith Hale/WGHP)

Crews face second fire in 2 months at old Kern Street School in Thomasville (Keith Hale/WGHP)

Crews face second fire in 2 months at old Kern Street School in Thomasville (Keith Hale/WGHP)

Crews face second fire in 2 months at old Kern Street School in Thomasville (Thomasville Fire Department)

Crews face second fire in 2 months at old Kern Street School in Thomasville (Thomasville Fire Department)

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Crews are responding to a multi-alarm fire at Old Kern Street School in Thomasville.

The Thomasville Fire Department is on scene working to put out the flames.

FOX8 is working to gather more information.

Just last month, the fire department was called to the old Kern Street School at about 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 2 and arrived on the scene to find smoke pouring out of the building.

Firefighters spent about 30 minutes working to contain the fire.