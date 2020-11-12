Crews face fire on East Lexington Avenue in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Smoke rose from a High Point home as crews worked to quell a structure fire.
At about 7:54 a.m. Thursday, the High Point Fire Department tweeted out video from the scene of the structure fire on the 1000 block of East Lexington Avenue.
Lexington Avenue was closed from Centennial Street to Denny Street.
The fire department asks that drivers avoid the area.
