Crews face fire at TexTech in Kernersville

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Heavy smoke rose from TexTech in Kernersville as crews faced a fire overnight.

At about 8:21 p.m. Monday, Kernersville Fire Rescue Department, Forsyth County Emergency Services and Colfax Fire Department responded to a fire at TexTech Coatings at 215 Drummond St.

At the scene, they saw smoke coming out of the furnaces and duct systems.

Firefighters called in additional help from Winston-Salem Fire Department, Walkertown Fire Department, Union Cross Fire Department, Beeson's Fire Department, Piney Grove Fire and Rescue as well as Forsyth County Emergency Management.

No one was reported injured.

By about 9:07 p.m., the fire was under control.

