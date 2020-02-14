Crews face fire at KFC in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Firefighters rushed to a KFC in Winston-Salem as smoke poured from the restaurant's roof overnight, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

At about 11:59 p.m. late Thursday night, crews responded to the KFC at 1203 Silas Creek Parkway.

Engine 6 arrived at the scene minutes later at 12:04 a.m. and saw the smoke coming from the roof.

Firefighters quickly ran a hose line through the front door and put out the flames.

WSFD reports 33 people and eight companies responded to the fire.

The fire department reports the fire was accidental, ignited by an HVAC system on the roof. No one was inside when the fire began.

Officials say the building is under renovation but the fire was unrelated.

The KFC now faces about $200,000 in damages.