WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Fire crews faced off against a blaze in Winston-Salem Thursday morning.

At about 7:02 a.m., the Winston-Salem Fire Department tweeted out video from the scene on Glendare Drive.

An apartment was on fire. The video shows smoke rising from the roof over several units.

Fire officials say the primary search has been completed and the area has been cleared. The fire is under control.

No word on the extent of the damage.