ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Crew members are home safe after being involved in a collision Saturday night, the Asheville Fire Fighters Association announced on Sunday.

The Local 332 association posted the announcement to Facebook, stating that members of the Asheville Fire Department were involved in a crash on I-26 that overturned the fire truck as they were returning from a call.

The post also stated that “all crew members were checked out at the hospital, released, and are home resting now.”





Asheville Fire Truck overturned on January 30, 2021 (Jodey Fleming)