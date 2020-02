Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Perfume or cologne is always a popular gift for Valentine's day.

Instead of trying to pick the perfect scent for your special someone, you can help them create a custom fragrance.

A place in the Piedmont offers customers a chance to blend their favorite scents into their own special perfume, cologne or candle.

Shannon Smith stopped by Scent Workshop at Revolution Mill in Greensboro to see how the process works.

For more information, check out the Scent Workshop Facebook page.