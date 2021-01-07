I-85/40 eastbound in Greensboro reopens after crash with injuries

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A crash on Interstate 85/40 shut down eastbound traffic Thursday night, but lanes have since reopened, according to Greensboro police.

The crash happened on the highway between Rock Creek Dairy Road and Mt. Hope Church Road.

Injuries were reported, but police have not yet released any further details regarding those injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.