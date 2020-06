GREENSBORO, N.C. — Interstate 40 east in Greensboro was shut down after a crash involving injuries.

At about 12:15 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a crash on I-40 in Greensboro at mile marker 210, near Gallimore Dairy Road.

Officers expected the road to remain closed eastbound from Sandy Ridge Road to Gallimore Dairy Road for the foreseeable future.

Police say there are injuries reported but did not specify how many people or the severity of the injuries.

This is a developing story.