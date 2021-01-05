Crash shuts down Pisgah Church Road in Greensboro in both directions (Submitted photo)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A crash shut down a stretch of Pisgah Church Road overnight, according to Greensboro police.

At about 11:53 p.m. Monday, police responded to a crash between Cecil Street and Yesteroaks Way East.

The wreck brought down powerlines, forcing crews to close traffic in both directions.

Duke Energy has been notified.

A photo from the scene shows a pickup truck that crashed head-on into a utility pole.