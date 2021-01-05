GREENSBORO, N.C. — A crash shut down a stretch of Pisgah Church Road overnight, according to Greensboro police.
At about 11:53 p.m. Monday, police responded to a crash between Cecil Street and Yesteroaks Way East.
The wreck brought down powerlines, forcing crews to close traffic in both directions.
Duke Energy has been notified.
A photo from the scene shows a pickup truck that crashed head-on into a utility pole.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- President Trump says he’ll ‘fight like hell’ to hold on to presidency
- Vaccine-dosing debates grow as New York discovers virus variant case
- Crash shuts down Pisgah Church Road in Greensboro in both directions
- It’s decision day in Georgia with control of the Senate at stake
- Pence torn between Trump, Constitution as he prepares to preside over Electoral College tally