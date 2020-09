Crash shuts down NC 68 north near I-73 in Greensboro (NCDOT)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A crash shut down N.C. 68 northbound, near Interstate 73, in Greensboro, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The incident began just after 5:30 a.m.

NCDOT estimates that the scene will clear by 8:03 a.m.