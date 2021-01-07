Crash shuts down NC 109 in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A crash has shut down part of N.C. 109 in Davidson County.
The NCDOT reports that the crash happened near Denton Road around 6:15 p.m.
The road is expected to be closed until 9:15 p.m.
There is no word on injuries or what caused the crash.
FOX8 has a crew at the scene working to get additional information. Check back for updates.
