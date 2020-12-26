Crash shuts down I-85 Business southbound in Greensboro near South Holden Road

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A crash shut down I-85 Business southbound at exit 34, according to the NC Department of Transportation.
The crash happened near South Holden Road around 12:48 p.m.
The road is expected to reopen at 3 p.m.
It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured in the crash.
