Crash shuts down I-85 Business southbound in Greensboro near South Holden Road

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A crash shut down I-85 Business southbound at exit 34, according to the NC Department of Transportation.

The crash happened near South Holden Road around 12:48 p.m.

The road is expected to reopen at 3 p.m.

It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured in the crash.

