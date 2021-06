GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Interstate 73 ramp for Wendover Avenue was shut down after a crash, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

At about 11:28 a.m. Tuesday, a crash shut down a ramp on I-73 south for Wendover Avenue.

NCDOT reports the scene is expected to clear by 12:28 p.m.