Crash shuts down Highway 29 Northbound near Gatewood Avenue in Greensboro, traffic diverted to Wendover Avenue

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Highway 29 Northbound is currently shut down just north of Gatewood Avenue after crash involving injuries, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Greensboro police are currently diverting traffic onto Wendover Avenue.

Drivers are advised to use caution and avoid the area until further notice.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

