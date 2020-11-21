GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are currently working a crash with injuries at the 132 mile marker on 85 Northbound/40 Eastbound, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.
All lanes of travel on this side are currently closed.
Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.
The cause of the crash and extent of the injuries are unknown at this time.
This is a developing story.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- Death penalty sought against Forsyth County man accused of killing child
- Twitter will hand @POTUS account to Joe Biden on Inauguration Day
- Crash shuts down 85 Northbound/40 Eastbound
- Today’s the last day to claim the $1,200 stimulus check if you didn’t get one
- Lowe’s employees hacked payroll data and stole paychecks, deputies say