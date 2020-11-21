Crash shuts down 85 Northbound/40 Eastbound

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are currently working a crash with injuries at the 132 mile marker on 85 Northbound/40 Eastbound, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

All lanes of travel on this side are currently closed.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

The cause of the crash and extent of the injuries are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.

https://t.co/ztyISSSMA7, I-85, North, MM 132, Near Greensboro, Vehicle Crash, Road Closed with Detour, at 11/21 8:55 AM — NCDOT I-85 (@NCDOT_I85) November 21, 2020