RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A crash shut down two out of three lanes on Interstate 85 north in Randolph County, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

At about 6:35 a.m. Tuesday, troopers responded to the crash near Finch Farm Road, Highway Patrol reports.

No word on injuries.

NCDOT expects the scene to clear by 9:21 a.m.