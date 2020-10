Crash sends trailer of tractor-trailer down overpass in Alamance County (Credit: James Watkins)

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A crash sent the trailer of a tractor-trailer down an overpass in Alamance County on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened on northbound Interstate 85 at Jimmie Kerr Road.

The tractor-trailer was the only vehicle involved in the crash and no injuries were reported, according to highway patrol.

Speed was not a factor in the crash.

Troopers are still investigating but no charges have been filed.

The scene was cleared at 10:42 p.m.