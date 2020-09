GRAHAM, N.C. — Emergency crews responded to a crash along westbound Interstate 40 on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened at the Exit 147 ramp around 4:30 p.m., according to the NCDOT.

Crews arrived on scene to find multiple vehicles involved with two people pinned in a vehicle that was on its side between the divider and another vehicle, according to the Graham Fire Department.

The people pinned in a vehicle were freed.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.