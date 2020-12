Crash on US 52 north in Winston-Salem shuts down 2 lanes (@cityofwspolice/Twitter)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two lanes of U.S. 52 north are closed after a crash, according to Winston-Salem police.

At about 5:41 a.m. Thursday, two cars were involved in the crash on U.S. 52 near Interstate 40.

One of the cars rolled over. One person suffered minor injuries.

No word on any charges.

Police ask drivers to avoid the area.