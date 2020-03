Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A crash on U.S. 29 in Greensboro is expected to cause delays, according to Greensboro police.

At about 7:37 a.m., crews report a crash on U.S. 29 south, between the exits for North O'Henry Boulevard and Wendover Avenue, near McKnight Mill Road.

The two left lanes were closed.

Police say drivers can expect delays and should find another way to get through the area.