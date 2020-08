SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — One person was hurt in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 77 in Surry County.

At about 2:16 a.m. Monday, troopers responded to the crash on I-77 northbound, near Clyde Hayes Road.

EMS says a tractor-trailer and another vehicle collided.

One person was hurt. No word on the extent of the victim’s injuries.

According to the N.C. Department of Transportation, the road was closed but has since reopened.