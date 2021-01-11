Crash knocks out power to traffic signals on Yanceyville Street in Greensboro; All lanes closed

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A crash on Yanceyville Street left traffic signals out and powerlines downed, according to Greensboro police.

At about 8:15 a.m., police issued a notice that all lanes of Yanceyville Street, at Cushing Street, are closed.

A crash brought down the powerlines onto the road.

Several traffic signals in the area have also lost powers.

Drivers are asked to use another way through the area.

