Crash knocks Forsyth County home off its foundation

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. – A home sitting along Kinnamon Road is now tilted off its foundation, dented and has siding missing from the exterior walls.

Some of the bricks under the home are also missing after a driver slammed into the home around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning.

“I was sleeping in the bedroom...and I swear it sounded like an artillery round went off in my living room,” Paul Bulgrin said.

Paul and his wife Karen have lived in the home for a decade, and now that damage is forcing them to move out.

“I come out into the living room, and I can smell the antifreeze in my living room from where he smashed my house,” Paul said.

He is still wondering where the driver was going based on the way he was dressed when he got out of the crashed vehicle.

“He had bare feet and pajamas, so I don’t know where this guy was coming from at two in the morning. I don’t know if he was drinking or…I don’t know…but he’s got insurance so that's good," Paul said.

The couple believes the driver was speeding, but highway patrol troopers have not released the cause of the crash or the injuries the driver suffered. He was reportedly taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The couple tells FOX8 they are using this unfortunate experience to go on an unplanned vacation to visit their grandkids.

“…to go spoil my four grandkids. Two in Ohio, two in Kentucky. Oh yeah. Their parents aren’t gonna like me when I leave, but I’m gonna have fun," Karen said.

The couple says this is not the first time their property has been damaged. They’ve replaced their mailbox four times in the last four years because they say people speed down the street.