Crash kills 2 people, 14 rescue dogs on the way to adoption site

Scene of crash courtesy Idaho State Police

POCATELLO, IDAHO (ABC4 News) – Two people and 14 dogs died when a Ford Econoline Box truck plunged into the median and hit an embankment in Idaho.

The truck was carrying 48 dogs, and 16 of them are still missing.

Ann Watson, 38, of Phoenix, Arizona, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a press release from the Idaho State Police.

Christopher Kracht, 40, also from Phoenix, was taken via air ambulance to an Idaho Falls hospital where he died of his injuries. Kracht was wearing a seatbelt. Watson was not.

Their families have been notified.

The rented box truck that Kracht was driving was part of a non-profit animal rescue network. The 48 dogs of mixed breeds and sizes inside the truck were being taken to Calgary, Alberta, Canada for adoption.

All the dogs appeared to have been in Kennels.

The press release says that Blackfoot Animal shelter is helping with the dogs that were found after the crash. 18 dogs have currently been found. Local veterinarians are also reportedly helping with the injured animals.

The animal rescue network is on the way to help the dogs who are unhurt get to Canada where shelters are waiting to place the dogs in adopted homes.