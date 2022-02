GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash involving two vehicles shut down Interstate 40 west in Greensboro on Saturday morning.

According to the N.C. Department of Transportation, the scene started at 10:08 a.m. near exit 217 for West Gate City Boulevard.

NCDOT expects the scene to clear by 1 p.m.

Greensboro police say two people were taken to the hospital, one in critical condition.

Westbound traffic is being redirected onto Freeman Mill Road.