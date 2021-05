ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash on Friday evening has closed the northbound/westbound lanes of Interstate 73/74 in Asheboro, according to Asheboro 911 dispatch.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. at Exit 72A for West Dixie Drive.

There is no word on if there are any injuries, how many vehicles were involved, or how long the road will be shut down.