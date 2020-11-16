Crash closes all westbound lanes of Wendover Avenue at Edwardia Drive in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — All lanes of westbound Wendover Avenue at Edwardia Drive are currently closed because of a crash, according to a news release from Greensboro police.
Westbound traffic is being diverted to Edwardia Arive.
There is no word on what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.
