Crash closes all lanes of Lawndale Drive at Lake Jeanette Road intersection

GREENSBORO, N.C. — All northbound and southbound lanes of Lawndale Drive are closed at the Lake Jeanette Road intersection due to a crash involving injuries, according to the City of Greensboro.

Drivers are advised to use caution in this area and take alternate routes until further notice.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

