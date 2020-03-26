Crash and shooting ends with arrests in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A crash and shooting ended with arrests in Winston-Salem on Thursday night, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Police said they received several calls about dirt bikes and four-wheelers driving in a reckless manner in several city streets.

One caller said at around 6 p.m. one of the bikes cut off a van, causing a crash on University Parkway.

One of the riders allegedly shot into the van.

Three men were arrested and charged with trespassing and careless and reckless driving.

Officers are still trying to find the driver of the van for questioning.